Missing engineering student allegedly committed suicide in Shamshabad

An engineering student allegedly committed suicide in the early morning hours on Tuesday in a private hotel in Shamshabad.

An engineering student allegedly committed suicide in the early morning hours on Tuesday in a private hotel in Shamshabad.

According to police, he booked a room in the hotel. He was identified as a native of Bengaluru and a missing case was registered on him.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and collected clues and took up investigation. More details awaited.

