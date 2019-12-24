Missing engineering student allegedly committed suicide in Shamshabad
Highlights
Hyderabad: An engineering student allegedly committed suicide in the early morning hours on Tuesday in a private hotel in Shamshabad.
According to police, he booked a room in the hotel. He was identified as a native of Bengaluru and a missing case was registered on him.
On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and collected clues and took up investigation. More details awaited.
