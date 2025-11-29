MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Attends All India Orthodontists Conference

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy participated in the All India Orthodontists Conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening.

He attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering of senior orthodontists, faculty members, and delegates from across the country. In his speech, the MLA highlighted the growing importance of dental and orthodontic healthcare in rural areas.

He also appreciated the advancements made by Indian orthodontists in modern treatment methods and technology.

Conference organisers stated that his dual identity as both a public representative and a medical professional brings a unique perspective to healthcare-related discussions. On this occasion, Dr. Rajesh Reddy was felicitated for being India’s first orthodontist to serve as an MLA.

Leaders of the Orthodontic Association praised his contributions to public health awareness.

Several senior doctors, students, and delegates interacted with the MLA during the programme.He assured them of continued support for dental health initiatives in Telangana.

The event concluded with a special session on emerging orthodontic practices.