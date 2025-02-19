Live
MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Participates in Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Unveiling with Director Nag Ashwin
On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 395th birth anniversary, a statue unveiling ceremony was held in Aitol village, Taduru Mandal, Nagar Kurnool constituency.
Nagar kurnool: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 395th birth anniversary, a statue unveiling ceremony was held in Aitol village, Taduru Mandal, Nagar Kurnool constituency. The event was graced by MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy as the chief guest, along with renowned director Nag Ashwin of “Kalki” movie fame and Nagar Kurnool DSP. The people of Aitol village extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries.
Following this, the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue was officially unveiled.
MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy expressed happiness that the village youth had taken the initiative to install Shivaji’s statue and urged the youth of every village to actively participate in development activities.
“Chhatrapati Shivaji was a protector of Sanatana Dharma, a Hindu emperor, and a guerrilla warrior who remains an inspiration for all mankind. We must preserve our Hindu traditions and culture, and youth should take the lead in such initiatives,” he stated.
The event was attended by Singireddy Indumathi, Narsimha Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Akhil Reddy, Hussain, Bhupati Reddy, Ramesh Goud, Sattavaram Akhil Reddy, Chandu, Haseeb, Hemant Goud, Harikrishna Ayyagaru, Krishna G, and several others.
