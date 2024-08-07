  • Menu
MLA inspects mid-day meal quality

Highlights

Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the quality of the midday meal scheme at a government school on Tuesday.

Chandur (Nalgonda): Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the quality of the midday meal scheme at a government school on Tuesday. He visited the local government school during his visit to lay the foundation for several development works in Chandur Municipality.

He examined the rice cooked by the women employed by the meal scheme agency, checking its quality. He then stirred the curries cooking on the stove, inquiring if the spices and other ingredients were being used properly. Later, he laid the foundation for various development projects in the municipality and planted saplings as part of the cleanliness and greenery initiative.

