MLA lauds youths for innovative garment

Highlights

District MLA Thudi Megha Reddy lauded youngsters from Wanparthy, who recently created a special garment that protects farmers’ bodies while spraying chemicals for protecting crops from pests.

Wanaparthy: District MLA Thudi Megha Reddy lauded youngsters from Wanparthy, who recently created a special garment that protects farmers’ bodies while spraying chemicals for protecting crops from pests.

Congratulating the duo, Vemula Praveen and Om Prakash, who who created the new garment, he urged young people like them to focus on innovative inventions that benefit the public and contribute to the advancement of modern agriculture.

“Young young people with higher education and experimental thinking focusing on new inventions will be very beneficial,” he said, during the meeting on Monday held at the MLA’s office in Hyderabad.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by farmers, the duo explained that they were creating the special garment on behalf of a private company and requested the MLA’s support, to which he responded positively.

