MLA Manthani Duddilla Sridhar Babu demands setting up of PG college in Manthani constituency

Peddpalli: Manthani Duddilla Sridhar Babu has asked the State government fill up vacancies in municipalities in the State. Raising the issue in the Assembly he said in most of the municipalities in the State, there is a shortage of employees, along with the commissioner all the employees at different levels were working on deputation.

In Manthani constituency, funds should be allocated for dumping yards and underground drainage in Manthani Municipality. As the collection of taxes in the municipality was being done unscientifically the poor and weaker sections were facing a lot of difficulties, he said.

The MLA wanted the concerned Minister to pay special attention to the way the municipality gives permission or encroachment on constructions when the records were not kept properly since it was made from gram panchayat to municipality.

The water supplied in the municipalities through Mission Bhagiratha was not enough for the residents and increase the volume of water supply and prevent leakages. 160 km road under HMDA should be made toll-free ring road, he said.

In the new municipalities road widening or in any other decisions, the master plans should be designed by taking the opinion of the people there and the activities should be taken in accordance with that master plan in the coming period. Sridhar Babu requested the government to grant a PG college to Manthani constituency, to grant funds to Manthani Degree College, Mahadevpur Degree College and to run a computer science course in Polytechnic College.

He also wanted allocation of land for Urdu Medium School in Manthani Municipal and to allocate funds for Mahadevpur Urdu Medium School.