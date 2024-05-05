MLA, MLC engage with party workers

Nagarkurnool : District MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy were present at a pivotal meeting with key workers in Tadur mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh expressed gratitude, stating, “Tadur Mandal will forever remain in our hearts. The political future bestowed upon our family by the people of Tadur, granting us MLA and MLC positions, is deeply appreciated.”

He assured continual support for every worker, leader, and Congress enthusiast in Tadur mandal.

“Some opposition leaders and defeated MLAs are making false allegations against the government schemes, unable to digest the defeat,” he said. “As soon as the MP elections are over, the people of Taduru Mandal will be informed not to pay the current bill. Farmers need not worry about the fact that soon the loan waiver will be extended till August 15,” said the MLA.

Notably, MP candidate Mallu Ravi’s daughter Shruti, Tadur ZPTC Rohini Govardan Reddy Vallabha Reddy, Mptc Mallaiah, former ZPTC Konda Mannemma, Parliament Incharge Anitha Reddy, former Sarpanch Venkataiah, along with numerous Congress leaders and activists, participated in the event.