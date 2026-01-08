MLA Nagaraju calls SC sub-categorisation flawed, seeks corrective measures

Wardhanapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju on Wednesday urged the Telangana government to once again review the implementation of SC sub-categorisation, stating that the present system was causing serious injustice to the Mala community and its sub-castes.

The MLA raised the issue during an interaction with members of the Mala Sangham, who met him at his residence-cum-camp office in Subedari, Hanumakonda, to felicitate him for bringing their concerns to the notice of the government.

The delegation thanked Nagaraju for seeking corrective measures to ensure fair representation for Mala sub-castes.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju said that although the Congress government’s decision to implement SC sub-categorisation had initially created hope among the Scheduled Caste communities, the manner in which it was executed had resulted in discrimination against certain groups. He pointed out that 26 sub-castes of the Mala community were categorised under Categories 1, 2 and 3 and placed in SC-3 in the roster system, which, he said, was severely affecting their chances in employment and education.

The MLA cited recent recruitment processes to underline his concerns. He said that not a single candidate from the Mala sub-castes had secured a post in the recent dental examinations. Similarly, despite 60 posts being filled in the police department across Telangana, none were allotted to candidates from the Mala community, which he described as deeply unfortunate.

Nagaraju also stated that Mala sub-castes were suffering losses in the education sector due to the existing categorisation model.

He urged the state government to conduct a fresh and comprehensive review of SC sub-categorisation and take immediate steps to ensure justice, equal opportunities and proper representation for all Mala sub-castes.