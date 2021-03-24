MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah meets KTR

Sathupalli (Khammam): Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Tuesday met Urban Development and IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday and discussed various development activities in his constituency.

He invited KTR for the inauguration of Municipal Office in his constituency Sathupalli, which is getting ready for inauguration.

The MLA thanked the Minister specially for supporting the development of his constituency by giving more funds.