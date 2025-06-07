MLA stresses on oil palm cultivation

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that farmers should cultivate oil farm crops in their agricultural lands, which will bring high profits with low cost.

On Friday, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel had the first harvest of oil farm grown in his field by a farmer in Kadem mandal center.

Later, he participated in an awareness seminar on oil farm cultivation organized by Horticulture & Silk Industry and Pre Unique India Private Limited at the Rythu Vedika Bhavan in the mandal center. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that high profits can be obtained from oil farm cultivation.

He said that farmers should focus on oil farming and that the government will provide all kinds of facilities. He said that farmers can cultivate internal crops after cultivating oil farming in their fields until the crop is harvested.