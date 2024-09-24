MLAs from the United District Meet Ministers..

Gadwal : The MLAs from the united district met with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana State Irrigation Minister, Karnataka State Minister Bose Raj, and Government Advisor Venugopal at the state secretariat. The MLAs felicitated the ministers by presenting shawls and bouquets in a respectful manner.

The MLAs discussed inter-state projects with the Irrigation Minister and the Karnataka Minister. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy stated that they discussed transforming the Gattu Lift Irrigation Project into an inter-state project to ensure uninterrupted water supply for both irrigation and drinking purposes in the future. They emphasized the need to plan in a way that prevents any water issues for the people and farmers of both Karnataka and Telangana.



The MLA also mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure water availability for two crops even during the summer season in the Gadwal region. The Telangana and Karnataka governments, along with irrigation officials, are collaboratively working on a long-term plan to resolve water issues. The matter will soon be brought to the attention of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to expedite the project's construction.



In addition, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy met with Karnataka Minister and Telangana State Government Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy, discussing the project and urging them to bring the issue to the CM's attention soon. The Irrigation Minister is expected to visit Gadwal soon to inspect the project's construction.



Former MPP Vijay, former sarpanches Raghuvardhan Reddy, Prabhakar Goud, Vasu, and other leaders participated in the meeting.







