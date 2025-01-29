MLAs urge CM to expedite hospital works in Warangal

Hanamkonda: The MLAs of the united Warangal district met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday under the leadership of former Deputy CM and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. The delegation included MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, K.R. Nagaraju, Ramchandra Naik, Mamidala Yasaswini Reddy and PCC vice-president Dommati Sambayya. They had a courtesy meeting with the CM and discussed developmental projects.

The leaders requested the CM to expedite the construction of the super specialty hospital in Warangal and inaugurate it at the earliest to provide better medical services to the district’s residents. They also raised concerns about the dumping yard between Rampur and Madikonda villages citing air and water pollution and the severe difficulties faced by nearby villagers due to excessive smoke. They urged the CM to relocate the dumping yard immediately.

The delegation further requested the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the approved underground drainage works in Greater Warangal and emphasised the need for swift implementation. Additionally, they called for the preparation of estimates and the prompt commencement of work on the Warangal Outer Ring Road.

Responding positively to the requests, the CM immediately instructed the concerned officials over the phone to take necessary action. He also decided to conduct a review meeting on January 31 to assess the progress of the super specialty hospital’s construction.

Expressing gratitude for the CM’s prompt and favourable response to their appeals, the MLAs conveyed their special thanks to Revanth for his proactive measures to promote Warangal’s development.