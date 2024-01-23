MLC Challa along with MLA Vijayudu Participates in Several Development programs

The MLC Challa Venktramireddy along with the Alampur MLA Vijayudu has attended several development programmes in Alampur Constituency.

MLC Challa Venktramireddy inspected along with MLA Vijayudu,on going development works under PRASAD scheme at Alampur Temple and ordered the officials to complete the pending works and made available for the devotees.Later he visited to Montessori school and payed his tributes to the statue of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary followed by participation in the Kavi Sammelanam organised by illuri Venkataramaih Shetty.

Later he also inaugurated a building for Grama Panchayat bhavan in Kalukuntla village of Manopad mandal.

Sarpanch Atma linga Reddy,MPP Ashok,PACS chairmen Sridhar Reddy,Anjaneyulu Goud , Anjaneyulu Goud and other BRS party leaders were participated.