MLC Challa Venkatramireddy unveils The Hans India calendar along with MLA Vijayudu
MLC Challa Venktramireddy who visited to the (IPL ) Ieeja premiere league cricket match at Tikka Veereshwara temple premises in Ieeja Municipality
MLC Challa Venktramireddy who visited to the (IPL ) Ieeja premiere league cricket match at Tikka Veereshwara temple premises in Ieeja Municipality had Unveiled the New year Calendar of The Hans India News paper.
On this occasion The MLC assured Venue for the cricket and other sports .
After a grand inauguration of Cricket match at Yapadinne village organised by the village people during Sankranti festive celebrations.
Ex chairman of Alampur Market yard Patel Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna,PACS chairman P Madhusudan Reddy,EX PACS chairmen Potula Janardhan Reddy,Sanka puram Ramudu,and BRS leaders K. Narshimha reddy Bhoompuram,Thippanna Uppal and Rangu Suma Latha and other BRS cader were participated in the morning at Ieeja Municipality.