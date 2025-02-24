MLC elections: Revanth to fuel Cong poll drive, to hold 3 meetings today

Hyderabad: As part of poll campaign for Karimnagar - Nizamabad - Adilabad - Medak Graduates constituency candidate V Narender Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding a series of public meetings beginning from Nizamabad, Mancherial and Karimnagar on Monday.

As per the official schedule, the CM would be starting from Nizamabad, where a public meeting will be held at 11.50 am. Later during the day, two other public meetings will be held at Mancherial at 2.20 pm, followed by Karimnagar at around 5 pm and concluding the tour.

With BRS deciding not to contest in the polls and this contest turning out to be bipolar, the Congress party has resolved to secure the MLC position. Besides seven Ministers, 23 MLAs have been assigned different responsibilities to woo the graduates of the constituency. Moreover, the second rung leaders and party workers who are aspiring to get nominated positions were also given targets towards ensuring maximum voter mobilisation.

Earlier this week, a series of virtual meetings were held under the auspices of PCC president G Mahesh Kumar Goud. Participants were Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha. Also, in-charges of 42 assembly constituencies in the MLC election area, MLAs, MPs, in-charges, Youth Congress, NSUI Seva Dal, Mahila Congress presidents participated.

While emphasising strong campaign strategy, the Chief Minister urged the Youth Congress and NSUI leaders to draw strategies from the village level. “Even if the voters have a good opinion of the Congress, we should remain steadfast and take responsibility to make them vote. We should widely publicise the development and welfare works we have done. Ministers, MLAs, and in-charges should work with a full election strategy,” said Chief Minister during the latest virtual meeting.

“Since there is an elimination system, every vote should be taken very seriously. Voter mapping, meeting the voters separately, at booth level are very crucial. There should be no negligence anywhere. A control room should be set up from Gandhi Bhavan and monitored continuously,” he added.

Meenakshi Natarajan, the AICC State in-charge said that this MLC election is very crucial and should be taken seriously. “We are in power in the state for our sitting MLC seat. We have undertaken many welfare and development programmes. We should promote all these among the youth properly and ensure their success,” she emphasised.