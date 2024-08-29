MLC Kavitha Celebrates Rakhi at Her Banjara Hills Home

In Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, MLC Kavitha celebrated Rakhi with her family. She tied a Rakhi on her brother KTR's wrist during the event.





Kavitha expressed confidence that justice will prevail in her situation. She also promised to continue participating in state-wide efforts under KCR's leadership.

She said, "I will face these false accusations and come out stronger, like a gem emerging from a trial."