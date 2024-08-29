Live
- India signs repeat order for SIG716 assault rifles from US firearms maker
- 24K Indian-Americans sign up for Modi’s mega event
- 24K Indian-Americans sign up for Modi’s mega event
- In a Boost to Farmers…Cabinet nod to expand scope of Agri Infra Fund
- Plans afoot to develop Vizag on all fronts
- 12 new smart cities to boost mfg
- 12 New smart cities to boost mfg
- MP Sribharat encourages youth to donate stem cells
- President reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder
- Centre picks Zaheerabad as smart city
Just In
MLC Kavitha Celebrates Rakhi at Her Banjara Hills Home
Highlights
In Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, MLC Kavitha celebrated Rakhi with her family. She tied a Rakhi on her brother KTR's wrist during the event. సోదరుడు...
In Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, MLC Kavitha celebrated Rakhi with her family. She tied a Rakhi on her brother KTR's wrist during the event.
Kavitha expressed confidence that justice will prevail in her situation. She also promised to continue participating in state-wide efforts under KCR's leadership.
She said, "I will face these false accusations and come out stronger, like a gem emerging from a trial."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS