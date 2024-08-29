  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLC Kavitha Celebrates Rakhi at Her Banjara Hills Home

MLC Kavitha Celebrates Rakhi at Her Banjara Hills Home
x
Highlights

In Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, MLC Kavitha celebrated Rakhi with her family. She tied a Rakhi on her brother KTR's wrist during the event. సోదరుడు...

In Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, MLC Kavitha celebrated Rakhi with her family. She tied a Rakhi on her brother KTR's wrist during the event.


Kavitha expressed confidence that justice will prevail in her situation. She also promised to continue participating in state-wide efforts under KCR's leadership.

She said, "I will face these false accusations and come out stronger, like a gem emerging from a trial."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X