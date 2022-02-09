MLC Sukhender Reddy lashes out at BJP

Nalgonda: Former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council, MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday stated that BJP-led Central government has been showing step motherly attitude towards southern States.

Addressing the media at his residence in Nalgonda, he said that the Central government has ignored the assurances made during the bifurcation of the State.

He criticised the Union Minister from the state Kishan Reddy that he has become a festival idol and added that Kishan Reddy not bothered about State interests. Stating that the Constitution was reviewed many times in the past, he said that BJP is leveling baseless allegations on CM KCR's comments on Constitution.

The constitution is being reviewed in the spirit of Ambedkar. What is wrong with that?, he questioned saffron leaders. He challenged the State BJP leaders to bring national status for Bayyaram steel plant, irrigation water projects and Tribal University to Telangana. The BJP's job is to sell government institutions, he added.

Telangana is progressing well in all fields under the leadership of Cm KCR, he opined. People of the State will teach a befitting lesson to saffron party in right time, he asserted. District ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and TRS ZP floor leader Pasham Ram Reddy participated in the press conference.