Live
- Indian Army Foils Pakistani BAT Operation Along LoC, Seven Infiltrators Killed
- Conservation of red sanders is of paramount importance: Pawan Kalyan
- Maha Kumbh 2025: Devraha Baba’s Shivir becomes a beacon of faith for devotees
- Monalisa Bhosle Lands Film Role After Viral Kumbh Mela Video
- Karnataka Governor Returns Anti-Harassment Microfinance Ordinance, Citing Excessive Penalties
- Plane with 10 onboard missing in Alaska
- Rajasthan BJP Minister Alleges Own Government Of Phone Tapping And Surveillance
- ACB Raids Kejriwal’s Home Amid Delhi Election Bribery Probe
- Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 18.1 lakh calls: Centre
- MAANG Careers: A Trendsetter for IT Job Aspirants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Just In
MLC Teenmar Mallanna Reacts to Show-Cause Notices
MLC Teenmar Mallanna has strongly reacted to the show-cause notices issued to him, questioning whether speaking for the Backward Classes (BCs) warrants such action.
Hyderabad: MLC Teenmar Mallanna has strongly reacted to the show-cause notices issued to him, questioning whether speaking for the Backward Classes (BCs) warrants such action. In an interview with TV9, he criticized the move, stating that some leaders were trying to suppress BC voices and distance them from the party.
Mallanna also commented on Congress's stance, saying, "The party is clear, but the government is not." He expressed skepticism about the credibility of the report on caste census and insisted that show-cause notices should be served to those involved in the enumeration process.
He further alleged that a few leaders were working against the interests of BCs and attempting to silence them. Regarding the notice, Mallanna stated that he would take time until February 12 to respond after consulting with the BC community.