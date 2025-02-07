MLC Teenmar Mallanna Reacts to Show-Cause Notices

Hyderabad: MLC Teenmar Mallanna has strongly reacted to the show-cause notices issued to him, questioning whether speaking for the Backward Classes (BCs) warrants such action. In an interview with TV9, he criticized the move, stating that some leaders were trying to suppress BC voices and distance them from the party.

Mallanna also commented on Congress's stance, saying, "The party is clear, but the government is not." He expressed skepticism about the credibility of the report on caste census and insisted that show-cause notices should be served to those involved in the enumeration process.

He further alleged that a few leaders were working against the interests of BCs and attempting to silence them. Regarding the notice, Mallanna stated that he would take time until February 12 to respond after consulting with the BC community.