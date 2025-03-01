MLC Teenmar Mallanna Suspended for Violating Party Rules

In a significant development, MLC Teenmar Mallanna has been suspended for contravening the rules set by his party. The action was confirmed by the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, Chinna Reddy, who issued the suspension orders following Mallanna's failure to respond to a show-cause notice.

On February 5, a show-cause notice was served to Mallanna, seeking an explanation for his actions, particularly concerning the contentious issue of the BC caste census. The deadline for his response was set for February 12; however, no reply was received from him. Chinna Reddy cited Mallanna's repeated disregard for the party's directives as the reason for the suspension.

TPCC chief Mahesh Goud expressed the party's growing concern over members crossing established lines, warning that such actions would not be tolerated. He noted that Mallanna had been cautioned multiple times regarding his behavior but failed to make necessary changes. Goud highlighted the party's firm stance, emphasizing that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is taking a serious approach to the matter, particularly with respect to the BC caste census controversy.

The suspension of Mallanna serves as a reminder of the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and adherence to its policies.