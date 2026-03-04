Modern policing gets a boost as Bandi Sanjay opens CISR at NPA

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of the Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR).

The Minister began his visit by receiving a ceremonial guard of honour from police personnel. He then paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial before touring the academy’s facilities. During his inspection, he visited the Cyber Lab and CyberX Lab, where he enquired about the training modules offered to officers, including cyber investigation, counter‑terrorism strategies, drone technology, and methods to prevent drone attacks.

Officials presented a detailed briefing on the CISR project, outlining its role in strengthening police training infrastructure across the country. Following the presentation, Bandi Sanjay felicitated CPWD officials, works staff, and outdoor personnel with commemorative mementoes. He also attended a demonstration of training activities at the academy’s boardroom.

Speaking at the event, the Minister emphasised that the Composite Indoor Shooting Range represents the Centre’s commitment to modernising police training facilities. He noted that the initiative would enhance the shooting skills of police forces while also integrating advanced cyber capabilities to meet emerging challenges.

The inauguration of CISR is expected to significantly boost the preparedness of police forces nationwide, equipping them with modern infrastructure to tackle evolving threats in law enforcement and national security.