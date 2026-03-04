Siddaramaiah Backs Stalin’s Call for Review of Centre-State Relations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed strong support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s initiative to review Centre-State relations and explore constitutional reforms to restore federal balance.

In a letter responding to Stalin, Siddaramaiah thanked him for sharing excerpts of a report prepared by a high-level committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to study Centre-State relations. He lauded the effort to initiate discussions on potential constitutional amendments, stating that the issues raised in the report reflect the core spirit of the Indian Constitution.

The Chief Minister noted that although Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had envisioned India as a Union of States, historical circumstances during the framing of the Constitution led to the creation of a relatively centralised administrative structure. Over the decades, he observed, there has been a steady shift toward greater centralisation of powers, disturbing the intended federal balance.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that expansive interpretations of subjects in the Concurrent List, conditional grants, centrally designed schemes that leave little room for State-level modifications, and delays in gubernatorial assent have contributed to weakening the powers of States while strengthening the Centre. He said this trend risks transforming cooperative federalism into a coercive model.

Calling for a re-examination of constitutional provisions governing legislative powers, including Articles 245 to 254, Article 246 and the Seventh Schedule, he stressed that federalism forms part of the Constitution’s basic structure — a principle upheld by the Supreme Court in the landmark S. R. Bommai v. Union of India judgment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted concerns relating to fiscal federalism. He said the role of the Finance Commission under Article 280 and the functioning of the GST framework under Article 279A must not undermine the sovereignty of States. Emphasising that local self-governance is a constitutional mandate, he said excessive centralisation runs counter to this vision.

Karnataka, he noted, has consistently asserted the constitutional role of States in areas such as language policy, education, public health, financial devolution and legislative autonomy. These, he said, are not merely regional demands but constitutional rights rooted in India’s commitment to pluralism and democratic accountability.

Siddaramaiah underscored the need for all States to rise above political differences and engage in a constructive national dialogue on strengthening federalism. He suggested that the Centre provide an institutional platform for such discussions, whether through the revival of the Inter-State Council under Article 263, a special conference of Chief Ministers, or a structured constitutional review forum.

He cautioned that without meaningful consultation and space for States to present their views transparently, cooperative federalism would remain confined to rhetoric. India’s unity, he said, rests not on uniformity but on faith in constitutional principles and collaborative governance.

Reaffirming Karnataka’s commitment to work with Tamil Nadu and other States, Siddaramaiah said the objective is not to weaken the Union but to reinforce accountability, uphold constitutional responsibilities and focus national energy on genuine priorities.