Modi 3.O will usher in historic changes: Konda

Hyderabad: Political scenario in the country is crystal clear. That the BJP 3.0 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the offing is for sure. The momentous achievements that the nation witnessed in all fields in the last 9.5 years to emerge the fastest growing economy in the world, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are there for all to see.

In contrast, it has been a steady deterioration of sorts for the grand old party Congress which became directionless and visionless, says outspoken BJP leader Konda Visweshwar Reddy who is in the forefront of the race for party ticket from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

In a freewheeling talk with Hans India, Reddy said that BRS leader K T Rama Rao had unleashed a false propaganda against him that he was going to quit BJP and join the Congress. He flayed that the pink party leaders pounce on others when some comment is made against them, and use irreverent – “filthy language” – remarks against others.

The BJP leader observed that the BRS netas indulged in misuse of government, especially police, systems to go on witch-hunt against the opposition leaders and their critics. The Congress is “100 percent better” but the BJP is 1000 times better than the rest in hitting out against its rivals, limiting itself to critique of issues and policies.

Speaking of the dismal state of Congress, the BJP leader opined that today it is bereft of principles andhas no long-term vision for the country.

Its main plank is to come to power with the help of policy of appeasement. The irony is that even the senior Congressmen cannot explain what their principles and ideology to laymen in easy terms. Each one gives a different version. They cannot even explain what secularism means.

Lying in a state of morass, its government could not lead the country on the path to such prosperity as should have been over the last 65 years. It was only after BJP came to power in 2014, it gave a government driven by vision and commitment and a far-sighted and inventive leader like Narendra Modi who made the country proud of its nationalism, ethos and potential. It is the only party that is rooted in nationalism and pragmatism in this country.

The USP of BJP is dedication and commitment. There are people in the party who have working for the past 30 years or so, whether they got any power or not. But, in the case of Congress and BRS, once out of power, the leaders switch loyalties as has been the case since the Assembly results.

In contrast, Visweshwar Reddy says, if one looks at BJP graph, the party has a clear stand on the scrapping of Article 370, purchase of oil from Russia despite international pressures, etc. Be it Uniform Civil Code or any such issue, BJP stands by its decisions. It comes from an all-encompassing core philosophy of nationalism. “Give two more terms to BJP, India will be a developed nation,” Reddy asserts.

Asked why the BJP is so confident of ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 par,’ he points out how PM Narendra Modi gave ‘unmatched leadership’ to the country. He steered the country through the Covid crisis unifying the people to fight against an unknown enemy, and also made the finance and RBI mandarins set right a messed-up banking system with mounting NPAs, which was inherited from UPA government led by Congress. Modi is a person who calls a spade a spade and takes daring decisions if it is in the interest of the nation. The government decided to write off the debts and that brought a turnaround and not only the PSU banks but also the PSUs like Oil

India, NALCO, ONGC and others have become profitable and some of their share prices touched 400 per cent growth mark.

Now the SBI provide loans for the poor and middle class who repay their loans promptly. This time the SBI profits are more than Reliance Industries. Modi’s leadership achieved several unimaginable things.

Modi is so popular even among the Lambada Tandas and remote villages in Parigi, Tanduru and other places in the Chevealla parliament constituency.

The ensuing election is not about Telangana but about India, not about local leaders like BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao or Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. People are highly intelligent and know the difference between assembly and parliament elections Reddy said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Bharat Jodo’ but in the name of secularism, they want to keep Jammu and Kashmir as different entities, and are opposed to the Uniform Civil Code.

They kept away from Prana Pratishta of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, claiming they are secular and talk about dividing South from North.

“See what happened in Bihar. The man who wanted to unite opposition, Nitish Kumar, got frustrated and left the INDIA alliance. In Jharkhand, former CM is in jail. In UP, the Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from Congress. Once BJP retains its power, it will script a new change for South, just wait and watch,” Visveshwar Reddy adds.