Modi, KCR caught in a game of one-upmanship, says Congress

Hyderabad: Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday has strongly condemned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his failure to supply ration and other essential commodities to poor people despite the lockdown completing more than one week.



Shabbir Ali said that the people of Telangana, especially poor, middle class, salaried, daily wage earners, labourers and other weaker sections were living in an extremely bad condition with no food to eat and no access to other facilities. "While the total lockdown is essential to prevent further spread of coronavirus, it is the duty of the government to provide food and other commodities to people during the lockdown period. We do not want people to suffer from coronavirus. But we also do not want them to die of hunger," he said.

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister had promised supply of 12 kg free rice and Rs 1,500 each to nearly 87 lakh White Ration card holders. Even after one week, no arrangements have been made to provide the promised help. "We are facing an emergency situation wherein entire population is combating an epidemic. Poor people have lost their livelihood and all sources of income. How does the government expect them to survive without food for over one week? If the same situation continues for a few more days, then more people will die of hunger than coronavirus," he said.

Shabbir Ali said that the Chief Minister appears to be in some kind of race with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Modi announced lockdown for 14 hours, Rao extended it for 24 hours and later extended it till March 31. When Modi announced 21-days lockdown, the Chief Minister added two more days by extending it till April 15. "Both PM Modi and CM KCR are trying to convert a tragedy into an event. They are more interested in creating 'picture' of opportunities for the media than addressing the real issues. The lockdown was not properly planned and its execution was horrible. Central and State governments did no assessment of immediate impact of lockdown. It was done in such a haphazard manner that it created chaotic situation everywhere", he said.