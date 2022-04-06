Modi & KCR governments oppressing people: MLA D Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: Former minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of troubling common people and favouring corporates.

He along with Congress district president Earla Komuraiah took part in a protest at Peddapalli against the hike in the prices of petroleum products, bus and power charges and essential commodities. Speaking on the occasion, he said both the TRS and BJP governments oppressed the people.

The huge financial burden was laid on the common man due to the anti-people attitude of the Central and State governments. Raising electricity tariffs would cause inconvenience to the general public, Sridhar Babu said.

The Modi and KCR governments did not care about the welfare of the people. The tax burden should be reduced and paddy purchasing centers should be set up immediately and the yasangi paddy should be procured till the last grain, he demanded.

Adequate 24-hour three-phase power supplied to farmers, supplying three-phase power for only 9 to 10 hours would damage the crops. Yasangi paddy should be purchased by the State government, the MLA said. The unbearable burden on the people with high prices should be reduced immediately. The TRS party should be ashamed to stage dharnas while being in power, he complained.