Modi, Mai Aa Raha Hoon: KCR

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that he would now be focusing on national politics by playing an active role with a single-point agenda of 'Modi Hatao.' He had put forward this issue before the public at the brief Jangaon public meeting on Friday evening and got their endorsement.



He thundered, "Beware Modi, the tiger is now roaring. We know how to teach a lesson to BJP and push you out of power. TRS is a party which had fought a 14-year long battle to achieve a separate state notwithstanding all kinds of hurdles. We can go to any extent to win the battle for Delhi as well."

However, the interesting part is that during his speech he never said that he would lead the agitation against Modi. Apparently, it means that he would join hands with anti-BJP forces. Interestingly, he did not make any mention of Congress party. KCR it may be mentioned had met several leaders like Mamata Banerjee of TMC, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, Samajwadi Party leaders, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and wanted to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front. But some of them felt that the Congress cannot be ignored in the fight against BJP.

By not mentioning about Congress, he has sent a signal to other parties that he was willing to play important role in the fight against Modi even if Congress was part of it. Another interesting development was the way the MP from the area Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of Congress had heaped praises on KCR little ahead of the public meeting.



KCR said that Telangana, which was in state of ruins when it was part of the united Andhra Pradesh, was in the process of becoming a developed state and in a short span of eight years it had become one among the top states. He said the life in villages had improved significantly and because of the irrigation facilities that were created, the land prices had gone up to Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per acre.

Explaining why TRS had taken anti-BJP stand, he said in the last eight years, Telangana never clashed with the Centre. But still the Centre did not cooperate with the state. Whatever development had taken place it was with internal resources.

Instead of extending a helping hand, Modi had started harassing people. On one hand, the BJP government hiked the prices of diesel, petrol, gas and made the life of common man difficult. On the other, they refused to buy paddy. He now wants us to fix meters to agricultural borewells or forego subsidy. He said the TRS government will not implement the reforms. "Modi do anything you like," he said.