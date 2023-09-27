Modi most inefficient, inept, incompetent PM: KTR

Hyderabad: Dubbing Narendra Modi as most inefficient, inept and incompetent Prime Minister, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded him to apologise to people of Telangana for spitting venom on the State.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he posed a series of questions to the PM and sought answers before he arrives in Telangana. KTR lashed out at Modi for his repeated statements on the State and its formation process.

This was not the first instance where the PM made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts. “The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices and struggles by many over decades. To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect, but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant,” he pointed out.

‘The Prime Minister and the BJP only have hatred towards Telangana. Modi should apologise to people of Telangana for continuously insulting their sentiments’, demanded Rao predicting the saffron party would lose deposits in 110 seats.

The BRS leader said the PM had no right to step foot in Palamuru for the injustice he did to people of the region. “They gave national status to Upper Bhadra in Karnataka and Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh but ignored the Palamuru Project. The Modi government is never interested in resolving the Krishna water dispute because of which injustice has been done to Telangana,” Rao said.

When asked about the rejection of the State government’s proposal to nominate BRS leaders D Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota, he said the government had the right to nominate people of their choice as MLCs; the Governor had to approve it.

“PM Modi is undemocratic, and so are his ‘agents.’ Governor herself was Tamil Nadu BJP president when she was nominated as the Governor. She used the word unfit. But who is unfit? You or your Modi?” asked Rao. He condemned the Governor’s attitude and said she was working more like a BJP leader and less like a Governor. He listed the names of BJP and Congress leaders who were nominated as MLCs under the Governor quota in various States, asking whether there were two rules for national parties and regional parties.

The minister described Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy as the most unfit Union minister who could not complete a flyover construction in his constituency. On the question of ‘One Nation-One Election’, Rao said it was a poll gimmick by the PM to divert the attention of people from core issues.

On the delimitation issue, he said, it was a point of concern for the South Indian States. “If you think you can suppress our voice in Parliament, you will see an uproar from the South,” he warned.