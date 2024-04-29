Modi-Shah-Nadda trio to bring zing to BJP electioneering

Hyderabad: A fortnight ahead of the Telangana going for polls on May 13, the BJP electoral juggernaut led by the Modi-Shah-Nadda trio is all set to give the much-needed zing to the party's electoral campaigning.

The Telangana BJP which has launched its electioneering much ahead of the Congress and BRS, its political bete noirs, sees a window open for it to win its targetted 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy time and again said that the party would focus mainly on the door-to-door meeting of people and small meetings at booth level and in villages and division levels in the cities, instead of going with any big plans to hold massive public meetings. However, the party sees completing one round of micro-level electioneering organising padayatra, roadshows, organising community level meetings has decided not to leave anything to chance.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said that the BRS is on the back foot and the Congress government under A Revanth Reddy is yet to create any solid impression with delivering on its electoral promises among people. This has left a wide window open for the BJP to capitalise on the existing pro-BJP wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and Union ministers will be addressing public meetings and will take part in the roadshows.

Kickstarting this, BJP chief JP Nadda will be addressing a public meeting in Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and take part in a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The party feels that in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP is ahead of its two opponents. However, as it is increasingly becoming a focused seat by the ruling Congress, it has decided to continue its current momentum.

The party chief will also hold a review meeting with the State party leaders and state election in-charges on Monday to resolve internal differences and issues.

Amit Shah will be taking part in a roadshow in Gowlipura under the Charminar Assembly segment in support of party candidate K Madhavilatha on May 1. According to the party sources, “there is a coordination gap between her and the local leaders and party cadre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Sangareddy district on April 30 in support of the party Lok Sabha candidates of Chevella and Medak. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will also be here for the campaign.