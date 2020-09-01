Moharram procession exposes CM KCR's 'Bhayangkara Hindu' claim: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanja Kumar said the double standards adopted by the State government towards celebrations of Ganesh Navaratri and Moharrum has exposed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's claim of being a "Bhayangkara Hindu" (Staunch Hindu).



Addressing media here on Monday, Kumar taking a jibe at the TRS supremo congratulated him for making Hindus as "Bondallu" in Telangana and making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations in the State.

It may be mentioned here that the TRS chief had made the controversial remarks of "Hindugallu Bondugallu", during one of his pre-election rallies in 2019 Assembly and general elections. That invited widespread criticism and resentment.

Referring to the comment, the State BJP chief said, "The Hindu society in Telangana has decided to celebrate the nine-day Ganesh Navaratri in a limited way due to the Covid crisis."

However, under the directions of the KCR's government, the police and officials have acted in an unacceptable and objectionable manner against Hindus trying to celebrate Vijayaka Chavit in a limited manner following Covid norms, he alleged.

The police officials warned the youth trying to erect pandals in limited areas. They were taken to police stations and threatened to keep in the cells for the whole nine days of the festival. Besides, threatening to file cases under non-bailable sections, opening communal and rowdy sheets against anyone dared to celebrate erecting pandals.

Expressing anguish, Kumar charged that the police forced the devotees to conduct Nimajjanam within days of installing Ganesh idols, after obtaining due permissions. "In some places, the police had forcefully carted away the Ganesh idols from pandals and conducted Nimajjanam," he alleged.

Calling the TRS chief a VIII Nizam, and the ruling Telangana party is being remote controlled by the Majlis, Kumar said, "time has come to such a pass that Hindus cannot celebrate Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami, Bonaul and now, Ganesh celebrations. Hindus in the State has to seek permissions from police and officials to celebrate their religious festivals."

Stepping up his ante against the Hyderabad City Police, the BJP leader said, "Their intelligence wing had gathered all information from the nook and corners of the city to prevent Ganesh celebrations. But, do they have no clue on Mohrum procession taken out from Dabirpura?"

Accusing State Home Minister Mahamud Ali being inclined towards AIMIM and facilitated the procession to happen in the old city.

He demanded the CM KCR and Home Minister an explanation and apology to the Hindus for the step-motherly treatment met out to them.

He reminded how the TRS leaders or at their behest went a step ahead creating fear among Hindus in the villages proclaiming warnings against the community-based celebrations of Ganesh festival. How, the Congress, Communists and other civil society organisations are mute spectators to a false secularism practiced by the TRS in Telangana. He asked them to unite to teach a lesson and defeat the anti-Hindu parties.