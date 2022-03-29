Money can't win polls: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: The voters in Huzurabad proved that the elections could not be won with money only, stated former minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday.

He participated in a meeting of BJP workers in Huzurabad in the district and thanked all the people in the constituency and BJP activists, who tried hard to win Huzurabad by-election. " Huzurabad land has preserved the democratic process in the country.

It proved that people were to bless the leaders if they believe in them and showed that money has no place. No matter how much money was given, the youth have worked tirelessly for BJP victory," the MLA said.

Rajender accused CM KCR of mocking democracy by suspending him from the Assembly and tried to say that public opinion was invalid. KCR displayed arrogance by not allowing him to talk in the Assembly.

The Speaker lowered the stature of the chair without even taking into account what the court said. BJP was flying at rocket speed to win 119 seats in the next Assembly election. The transformation did not end with Huzurabad, he noted.

He said that the Centre has not said that it would not buy the rice but only said not to sell boiled rice. The Centre has been giving money to buy paddy for the past many years. KCR failed to address the issue even as the Centre said it would buy the rice, Rajender said.

Bus fares, current charges have been increased by KCR but it was the TRS leaders who were protesting. Under the UPA government, petrol prices were allowed to rise in line with crude oil prices.

The Centre has reduced taxes as diesel and petrol prices have gone up across the country. To that extent various States have also reduced prices. But Telangana was the only State that did not reduce the taxes, he complained.