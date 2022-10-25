Money Laundering Case: ED sleuths grill Sukesh Gupta

Hyderabad: The ED sleuths on Tuesday shifted Sukesh Gupta of MBS Jewellers from Chanchalguda Prison to the ED office for questioning. The court granted a nine-day custody of Sukesh Gupta to Enforcement Directorate.

On Tuesday a team of ED officials reached Chanchalguda prison and took Sukesh Gupta in custody and shifted him to ED office.

It is to be noted here that the ED officials arrested Sukesh Gupta in connection with an money laundering case booked against him earlier this month.

Prior to it, ED conducted a search operation on MBS Jewellers Private Limited, Musaddilal Gems and Jewels India Private Limited, its director Sukesh Gupta and Anurag Gupta on October 17 at five locations in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and seized jewellery stocks of Rs 149.10 crore and cash of Rs 1.96 crore in MMTC fraud scam.

Subsequently, Sukesh Gupta was arrested by ED and sent to 14 days judicial custody by the PMLA Special Court.