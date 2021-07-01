Money, muscle, misuse of official machinery will not help TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the money and muscle power, and misusing the official machinery, besides threatening the supports of Eatala Rajender and the BJP would not help the ruling TRS to win the Huzurabad by-poll.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said that sensing the imminent defeat in the ensuing by-poll the TRS has been resorting to transferring officials, threatening the BJP supporters slapping with non-bailable cases and spreading false propaganda against the former Health Minister Eatala Rajender to mislead people. However, people of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency were openly lambasting the way the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has troubled Eatala Rajender when he was in the TRS.

The ruling party was sacred of its poll prospectus that it had to purchase its own party cadre in the Huzurabad. "MPTCs and Sarpanches in the assembly segment were offered funds to purchase their loyalty." However, the BJP would bear all kinds of troubles being created by the ruling party, and fight back its political designs, he added.

The Karimnagar MP demanded the State government to immediately take steps to address the just demands of the project displaced of the Mid Maneru project. The farmers and the poor have given their lands and houses for the construction of irrigation projects. However, the assurances given to them instead of the loss of their houses and agricultural lands were not fulfilled by the TRS government.

The CM assures to sit in the area and to resolve the issues but the TRS chief has failed to deliver on the same. The government promised to provide Rs 5 lakh, houses and a special package to those who attained 18 years of age. But, while the project affected people have been suffering due to lack of livelihoods and hunger, the TRS leaders have amassed from the corrupt practices in the sale of sand. He said that the project-affected people were threatened by the police at the behest of the State government. He demanded the CM KCR to end his autocratic and dictatorial style of governance and immediately address, and resolved the demands of the project affected people.

The BJP MP also demanded the CM KCR to resolve the pending issue of settling rights of STs on the Podu forest lands pending for the past 70 years.