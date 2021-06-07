Weather report: Monsoon further advances into Telangana

Weather report in Telangana: As the Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Telangana, the IMD bulletin on Sunday warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to lash isolated places in all districts on June 7, 9 and 10.

The warning said thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapally, Jayashankar- Bhupalpally, Mulug and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

The rain is being attributed to a trough from south-west Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood to north Tamil Nadu across Marathawada, Telangana, Rayalaseema

The forecast for Hyderabad said generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on June 7 and 8 are likely . On June 9 and 10 there will be partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. On June 11 and 12 partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorms.

As a consequence of rain and cloudy weather conditions, the day temperatures in the City are likely to be 29, 30, 31, 31, 30 & 30 degrees Celsius on June 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rain occurred at a few places in the State, with Bhuvanagiri (Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri) recording the highest rainfall of 6 cm. There was 5 cm rain each in Devarakonda and Marriguda of Nalgonda district.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Manchal (Ranga Reddy), Uppal (M. Malkajgiri), Huzurabad (Karimnagar), Hayathnagar (RR), Govindaraopet (Mulugu) 4 each, Pochampalle (Y. Bhuvanagiri), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Saroornagar (RR) 3 each.

There was 2 cm each in Dichpalle (Nizamabad), Ibrahimpatnam (RR), Wargal (Siddipet) 2, Sarangapur (Nirmal), Peddadiserlapalle (Nalgonda), Jagadevpur (Siddipet) , Gajwel,, Yellareddy (Kamareddy).

The highest day temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.