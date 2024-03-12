Moon Sighted: Holy Month of Ramzan begins

Hyderabad: Muslims in the city are seen enthused with the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. The month of Ramzan will begin on Tuesday, as the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Ramzan, has been sighted in different parts of the country, the moon sighting committee, ‘MarkaziRuet-e-Hilal Committee’, announced on Monday evening.

People were busy making arrangements to celebrate the 30-day Ramzan month with fervour and gaiety. Special arrangements have been made at all mosques across the state, hectic activity has been seen in markets, and restaurants are ready for serving Hyderabad delicacy Haleem.

During Ramzan, worshippers throng mosques for prayers till midnight, Seher (pre-dawn meal) and wake up in the wee hours of the day for morning prayers.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Hijri calendar and considered to be the holiest month. Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month. Fasting, the third pillar amongst the five pillars of Islam, is obligatory for all adults except those who are ill.

Muslims abstain from consuming food or water or engaging in sexual relations during the fast.

On Monday night, many streets in the Old City of Hyderabad and other Muslim-majority neighbourhoods came alive with huge congregations at mosques for ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’. People were seen greeting each other at the beginning of the holy month. The historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, Shahi Masjid Public Gardens, Jamia Masjid Chowk, Masjid-e-Aliya Gun Foundry, Azizia Masjid and other mosques witnessed huge congregations.

In Mecca Masjid, over 8,000 to 10,000 Muslims gathered for Taraweeh prayers where Hafiz Maulana Rizwan Qureshi recited three chapters of the Holy Quran each day.



This year’s special arrangements include provision of air coolers in most of the mosques as it would be the hottest as it is starting in March. The management committees of mosques are ensuring that other utilities like fans are intact and some of the revenue generating mosques are also availing the provision of ACs during this summer. Highlighting the importance of the month, mosques in the city have come up with decorative lighting, newly erected shamiyana’s (tents) for providing shade to namazis from hot sun.

Moreover, people were seen thronging markets and preparing for the holy month. In Begum Bazar market, traders and families were seen buying dates in large numbers. Over 10 tonnes of dates have arrived in the city from various foreign countries, including the Middle East.

The surrounding areas of Charminar have been geared up for the month. Traders have also stocked up merchandise to set up stalls on the stretch between Pathergatti and Shahalibanda, where around 3,000 temporary stalls come up turning the stretch into a beehive of activity famous as Night Bazaar.