More leaders eye for BJP ticket from each constituency in Rangareddy district

Rangareddy: The political atmosphere in the Rangareddy district has heated up ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. BJP increased its aggression after the grand success of the National Executive meeting. It is already known that State president Bandi Sanjay has announced the third phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra to further strengthen the party organisationally. But in the Rangareddy district, which is the heart of Telangana, there is a lack of unity among the leaders. The political analysts say that there are two or more leaders expecting for BJP ticket in each constituency. While there are a total of eight constituencies in the district, there is a possibility of tough competition in five places.

In the Shadnagar constituency, compared to the past the party has strengthened itself. Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, who has been in the BJP party since the beginning, Mithun Reddy, son of former MP Jitender Reddy, Ande Babaiah, who joined the BJP from TRS, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Ashok Goud are hoping for a ticket. There are opinions that the party needs to strengthen not only in remote villages but also in urban areas. In the Rajendranagar constituency, the party is much stronger now compared to the past. It took hold everywhere except the dominant areas as the BJP won in two divisions out of five divisions under GHMC. The party cadre is also strong in Shamshabad town and its mandals. Thokala Srinivasa Reddy, Bukka Venugopal and Swamy Goud are showing interest to contest from BJP in upcoming assembly elections. The political analytics said there is a chance of success if field-level leaders and cadre work together.

In the Maheshwaram constituency, BJP has bagged the Thukkuguda chairman seat including the RK Puram and Saroornagar divisions of GHMC. The party also made an impact in Badangpet, Meerpet, and Jalpally municipalities and Kandukur MPP is also a candidate of the BJP party. There are many MPTC and Sarpanch positions in many villages in the party's account. Party district president Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Senior leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav, and former minister Devender Goud's son Virender Goud is preparing to contest from here. Although the party is organisationally strong, there is a danger of internal differences between the leaders.

In the Kalwakurthy constituency the party has been doing well since the beginning. There are committees from village to mandal level and the ruling party will have a tough fight in the next election. Achari, a member of the National BC Commission, contested from here in the last election and lost by a narrow margin. After that, he is available to the activists as a member of the BC Commission.