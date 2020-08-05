More than 30 Telugus crack Civil Services Exam

Hyderabad: More than 30 Telugus have successfully cracked the Civil Services Examination 2019 whose results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.



Pedditi Dhatri Reddy of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district has secured 46th rank in one of the toughest competitive examination in the country. She is an IPS officer of Telangana cadre and under training at the National Police Academy. She got selected for the IPS in the second attempt and has already completed phase-1 training. This time she got selected for IAS. She said she will get into IAS. Dhatri is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur and worked as financial analyst with Deutsche Bank.

Datri Reddy, a resident of Gundla Bhavi village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Chautaupal zone, secures 46th rank

Another candidate from Telangana is Katta Ravi Teja of Hyderabad. Ravi Teja is at present with the Indian Postal Services. He secured 77th rank. He is a graduate from IIT Delhi. Teja said he had always aspired to become an IAS officer. During his second attempt, he secured 349th rank and got into Indian Postal Service. This time he gave first preference for IAS and second preference for IRS. Another IIT graduate from Mumbai M Makarand achieved 110 rank. He is from Siddipet. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao congratulated Makarand for achieving life goal of becoming civil servant.

D Vinay Kanth ranked 516th in the All India Civil Service results





Police constable son D Vinayakanth has got 516 rank in the Civils exam. Currently, the ranker is working as Assistant Executive Officer in Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

His father Srinivas is working as constable in Special Branch in Siddipet Police Commissionerate.A Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination and Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured second and third positions. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for the appointment to posts including IAS, IFS, IPS, and central services, Group A and Group B