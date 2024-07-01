MoS (Home) Bandi alleges discrimination in school funding

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed concern over religious discrimination, which deprives some children of studying in certain schools.

Karimnagar MP, an alumni of Saraswathi Shishu Mandir School (SSMS), spoke out after inaugurating a new building complex of the Shishu Mandir at Husnabad on Sunday.

He expressed concern over the policies of successive governments adopting rules and regulations to provide large funds to madrassas and schools run by missionary organisations, but, shunning to fund institutions like SSM by stamping religious tags and depriving children of study.

He said Shishu Mandir is an educational institution that "continues to inspire patriotism, our culture, and tradition. There is a need for all of us as a society to promote and support such institutions," Bandi added.

‘The madrasa and missionary school buildings could be completed within days. "They are funded on a large scale. They are proposing to pay big salaries." However, it takes years to complete the construction of Shishu Mandir buildings, which foster national culture and devotion to the country. The institution is not provided funds by stamping it with a religious tag, he rued.

The MoS said Bharata Natyam has gone; Kuchipudi's address is lost in many schools as they are replaced by limiting students to learning "break-and-shake dances." The current rulers are neglecting the Shishu Mandirs, which are promoting patriotism while maintaining the country’s culture and traditions.

Terming himself as a proud student of Shishu Mandir School, he said the spirit it had imbibed in him made him what he is today, the Union minister said. ‘It is the inspiration drawn from his schooling that he started fighting for people's issues without fear and bearing police lathis and blows to find solutions.

Bandi expressed worry that small schools are disappearing under the shadows of growing corporate institutions. "The corporate powers have grown to the point of dictating governments, not caring for rules, and collecting huge fees from parents."

He pointed out that without educational institutions like SSMS, the education system might be completely watered down. "Many people who studied in Shishu Mandir are continuing in high jobs, like IAS and IPS, and have become national leaders. There is no mummy-daddy, uncle, or aunty culture in Shishu Mandir. Rather, it encourages students to speak Telugu, calling their parents in Telugu "Amma and Nanna." This continues our culture. He stressed the need to protect the Saraswati Shishu Mandirs, with the ambition to serve students and the education system.

Earlier, Bandi was welcomed by students at the school. He inaugurated the new building complex of Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School along with Lingam Sudhakar Reddy, regional secretary, 'Vidya Peetham' south zone. The district and municipal officials, including councillors, were present.