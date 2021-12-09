Mothkur: Pay Tax – Win a Gift

Mothkur(Yadadri-Bhongir): A woman sarpanch, Elugu Shobha, of Dattappagudem of Mothkur mandal in the district came up with an innovative idea to collect pending house taxes to take up development activities in the village.

As a part of her idea, she announced that villagers can win prizes of Rs 5,000 worth air cooler as first prize, Rs 3,000 worth stand fan as second prize and Rs 2,000 worth rice cooker as third prize in lucky draw. Villagers, who pay pending house taxes from April 1 , 2021 to January 25, 2022, are eligible to win the gifts through lucky draw.

All the gifts were sponsored by Sarpanch Shobha on her own expenses in the interest of village development.

According to information, Dattappagudem village has 2,560 population and 600 houses. Out of the total Rs 2.80 lakh house tax, only Rs 70,000 was paid so far.

Sarpanch appealed to the villagers several times about the importance of payment of pending house tax in the interest of the village but in vain. Finally, she come up with an innovative idea to collect pending property tax from the villagers with a caption of 'Pay tax and win a gift'. She is giving wide publicity by arranging flexis with 'Pay pending house Tax - win Gifts' slogans at all main centres in the village to motivate people to took part in village development by paying their house tax.

Villagers of Dattappagudem appreciated Sarpanch for her gift scheme to collect pending house taxes with her own expenses.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sarpanch Shobha exuded confidence that her gift scheme for collection of house taxes in the village will get good results.