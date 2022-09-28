Motorists must pay quarterly taxes: Deputy Transport Commissioner

Karimnagar: District Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud said that the transporters who have not paid the quarterly taxes should immediately pay the same and warned that if they are caught during the inspections, the vehicle will be seized and a heavy fine will be imposed.

On Wednesday, a review meeting was held with the Transport department officials of Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagityala and Rajanna Sirisilla districts at the Transport department office in Timmapur. Speaking on this occasion, he asked the officials to work hard to achieve the revenue target set by the government for the year 2022-23 and to improve road safety. It is advised to focus on the vehicles that are carrying overload, vehicles that do not pay quarterly taxes and vehicles that are not fit.

He said that better services should be provided to motorists and awareness should be created about TAP folio. The Transport department offices which do not have government land were ordered to contact the relevant Collectors to get land and the offices having land to construct buildings. In this meeting, transport officers of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagityala Rajanna Sirisilla districts Rangarao, Alle Srinivas, Uma Maheshwar Rao, Nagalakshmi, Sirajuddin, Masood Ali, Vamsi, Kishore Chandra Reddy, Ranjith, Ravi, Bhim Singh, Venkata Ramana, Laxmi Narayana, Ashok, Karunakar and others participated.