Move to Batasingaram in 30 days: Telangana High Court to Gaddiannaram fruit traders

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday directed the traders in Gaddiannaram fruit market to shift to Batasingaram market in 30 days.



Further, it directed the State government to create all facilities required for performing trading activities in a month viz., cold storage facilities, primary health centre, rest rooms, a bank, a police station etc.

The Division Bench disposed of the pleas filed by the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association and others, who filed writ petitions before the single judge and writ appeals before the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice, challenging the decision of the State government in issuing orders to the traders to vacate the place and shift to Batasingaram market temporarily and later to Koheda on a permanent basis.

The State government took a decision to construct a multi-super specialty hospital on the 22 acres land where the Gaddiannaram fruit market now exists for extending better medical facilities to the citizens, more particularly, when Covid-19 is still prevailing.