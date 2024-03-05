Move To Garner More MP Seats : Cong rolls up sleeves to replicate Assembly poll strategy for LS polls

Hyderabad: Enthused by the party victory in the recently held State elections, the Telangana Congress adopted the “Assembly strategy” to continue the winning streak in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Following the model of announcing winning horses in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the party leader will take sufficient time to announce the candidates, ensuring a thorough assessment of each ticket aspirant's potential for success based on ground reports.

Throughout the Assembly elections, the Congress party undertook extensive efforts to finalise the names of candidates. Perhaps Congress was the only party that announced the candidates at the end of the election season to ensure the party's victory.

Since the fight between Congress and opposition parties, mainly BRS and BJP, was tough in some segments, the party high command launched a hunt for winning candidates in many segments. TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy already announced CWC special invitee N Vamshi Chand Reddy as the party candidate for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat. A senior leader said that a strategy has already been adopted to identify the candidates, like in the Assembly elections. "Revanth Reddy is scouting for potential candidates to field in the elections as the State Congress chief took the Lok Sabha polls as prestigious and won not less than 12 seats by the ruling party," the leader said.

The survey agency, hired by Congress, was conducting regular studies on the winning prospects of the ticket aspirants. After the Congress came to power, the competition between the leaders for tickets increased, and it became a challenging task to zero in on the winnable candidates. Congress senior leader Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy was already trying for the party ticket from the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment. The sitting MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was inducted into the State cabinet recently, was planning to field one of his family members. Based on the survey report, the party will give tickets to those who have more winning chances.

Ticket aspirants from Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Karimangar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Khammam were trying hard to win the confidence of the party high command. Ticket aspirants are lobbying strongly with the party high command, but the leaders are not ready to give assurance until the survey reports are in favour of them. The party will not take a final decision unless they are convinced by the ground reports. Leaders said that the Assembly strategy worked out well and that the same would be adopted to continue the winning streak in the general elections.