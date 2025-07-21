Live
Movement against GO 49 intensifies
Asifabad: The movement launched by tribals in stages to protest the government's establishment of a Tiger Zone in the name of forest conservation is taking a serious shape. The agitations, which have so far been limited to dharnas and roadblocks, are intensifying by the day, which is becoming a headache for the government. As part of this, tribal groups called for an agency bandh on Monday. The government has alerted the police apparatus to take precautions to prevent these protests from turning violent. Meanwhile, sources reveal that there is some fear among leaders of the ruling party in that that they will go to thousands of tribal villages to ask for votes for the upcoming local elections.
The government issued GO 49 in May this year, including 339 villages in the agency in the Tiger Zone. Tribal groups are deeply angry over these orders. Alleging that the government has brought these orders to keep the tribals away from the forests, they launched a movement against the Tiger Zone. Public groups are giving full support to this movement.