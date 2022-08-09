Movie on Gandhi to hit screens across Telangana

Hyderabad: As a part of 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu', celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, the State government has announced the screening of the 1982 Oscar-winning movie 'Gandhi' across the State in Telugu and Hindi. It was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

As many as 552 theatres will screen the movie from 10 am to 1:15 pm between August 9 to 22. MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Twitter said that the programme will allow as many as 22 lakh school children to learn about freedom fighters. "Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi', starring Ben Kingsley in the title role, is being displayed across the state free of cost," he tweeted.