MP Bandi Sanjay stages hunger-strike on farmers' issues

BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay staged a seven-hour hunger strike here at the party office in Nampally demanding the government to address farmers' issues. The strike will end at 5 pm.

He said that the farmers are worried about the minimum support price (MSP). There are no minimum facilities at the IKP centres to procure paddy and other agricultural produce. He said that the government could be aware of the problems if the ministers inspect the centres.

Citing the incident occurred in Sircilla where the farmers burnt the paddy if their produce is not procured by the government, Bandi Sanjay said that the government should understand the situation of the paddy farmers in the state. He also vented out anger for allegedly registering cases against farmers who staged a strike by following the lockdown rules.

Bandi Sanjay said that he will end the strike at 5 pm in solidarity to the farmers.