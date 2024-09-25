MP promises rly under bridge

Devarakadra: Mahabubnagar Member of Parliament D K Aruna inspected the Devarakadra railway gate on Tuesday and promised to resolve the problems faced by the people as the railway gate is kept closed for many years now, forcing them to travel more than a kilometer to reach the other side of the railway line.

D K Aruna expressed concern that though a flyover was constructed over the railway line, the local people are facing trouble to cross over to the other side, as the railway gate is locked permanently. Later, she announced plans for the construction of a railway underbridge to alleviate the hardships of the people divided by the railway line. “I will engage with railway authorities to ensure that the construction of the under bridge proceeds without any delay,” she stated.

Local residents have expressed frustration over the difficulties posed by the railway crossing, which hinders daily travel for employees and laborers commuting to government offices and other workplaces.

Following the assurance of a railway under bridge, the Devarkadra people have expressed hope that their travails would come to an end soon.