MP Ramasahayam’s birthday celebrated

MP Ramasahayam's birthday celebrated
Congress arty leaders celebrated the birthday of Member of Parliament Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in a grand manner on Wednesday.

Khammam: Congress arty leaders celebrated the birthday of Member of Parliament Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in a grand manner on Wednesday. A cake arranged at the party district office was cut by Congress district president Puvwalla Durga Prasad, and another cake was cut at the MP camp office by Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana.

Former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, Congress state leader Maddineni Swarnakumari, Minister Ponguleti Camp Office In-charge Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, and Congress district leader Koppula Chandrasekhar along with themspoke on the occasion. They said that as an MP, Raghuram Reddy was making an indelible mark in the district.

