Live
- Indian Institute of Science inks deal for research on AI for eyecare
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
Just In
MP Ramasahayam’s birthday celebrated
Highlights
Congress arty leaders celebrated the birthday of Member of Parliament Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in a grand manner on Wednesday.
Khammam: Congress arty leaders celebrated the birthday of Member of Parliament Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in a grand manner on Wednesday. A cake arranged at the party district office was cut by Congress district president Puvwalla Durga Prasad, and another cake was cut at the MP camp office by Aswaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana.
Former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, Congress state leader Maddineni Swarnakumari, Minister Ponguleti Camp Office In-charge Tumburu Dayakar Reddy, and Congress district leader Koppula Chandrasekhar along with themspoke on the occasion. They said that as an MP, Raghuram Reddy was making an indelible mark in the district.
Next Story