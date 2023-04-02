MP Santosh bags Green Ribbon Champion Award

Hyderabad: Media organisation Network 18 presented Green Ribbon Champion Award to Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar.

Santosh Kumar could not attend the programme held in New Delhi last week due to unavoidable reasons. Network 18 Group representative met MP Santosh Kumar and presented the award in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Santosh Kumar has been selected as Green Ribbon Champion for his unstinted efforts to environmental protection, improve green cover, social awareness, representation of all communities, and promoting celebrities from various fields as Green Ambassadors across the country. The efforts made by Green India Challenge to create awareness about the big threat to mankind due to climate change is commendable, the release said.