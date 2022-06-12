MP Uttam faces ire of villagers

Kodad: Unfortunate for Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as he had to face a bitter experience in Gondriyala village of Ananthagiri mandal in Kodad constituency in the district after the Villagers ousted Uttam.

'Did you come to ask for votes' shouted the villagers when he visited the village as a part of Rythu Bharosa Yatra

They alleged that none paid attention to their village after the elections, and expressed their agony over treating them as mere voters. Uttam lost his cool and left in his convoy alleging that he did not visit village for votes.

Speaking to the media, Uttam kumar Reddy at Shanthi Nagar of Anatha Giri mandal stated that Dalit Bandhu scheme became an income scheme to ruling party MLAs.

MLAs of TRS were blackmailing and threatening people, he added.

He said whatever development was done in Kodad was during Congress tenure and slammed that TRS has done nothing in Kodad constituency

He exuded confidence that Congress will sweep all 12 constituencies in Erstwhile Nalgonda district in the next general elections.