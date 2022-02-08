Mulugu: Cops defuse landmine

Mulugu: In a joint operation, the Wazedu and Venkatapuram police along with the CRPF 39 (C) and bomb disposal (BD) squad unearthed a landmine and defused it at a forest location near Penugolu under Wazedu mandal on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here, Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil said that they found an electric wire between Pamurnuru from Penugolu. The police who dug up the area found a landmine and explosive materials. The police with the help of bomb disposal squad extracted a pressure cooker, cordex wire (20mts approx), two detonators, one electrical switch, batteries, three electrical wire bundles, one camera flash, one measuring/testing meter, five mother boards, 150 mother board pins, 100 connectors, two soldering pastes, one mobile phone charger connecting wire, 200 condensers and capacitors etc.

The SP said that the landmine was planted by the CPI-Maoist JMMWP divisional committee members to eliminate the police party proceeding for combing. The SP said that a journalist was killed in the landmine blast set off by the Maoists at Kalahandi district in Odisha on February 5. The SP appealed to people to be cautious while roaming in the area. OSD Shoban Kumar, Inspector of Venkatapuram K Shivaprasad, Wazedu sub-inspectors K Thirupathi Rao and Harish were among others present.