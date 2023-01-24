Mulugu gears up for Sammakka Saralamma mini jatara

Mulugu: The district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Sammakka Saralamma mini jatara at Medaram, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Reviewing the arrangements at the ITDA camp office in Medaram on Monday, the Minister said that over the years there has been an increase in the footfall of the devotees at the jatara. "The number of devotees will be anywhere between four lakh and five lakh," Rathod said.

She directed the officials to ensure hygienic conditions in and around the temple precincts. She told the officials to sanitise the washrooms, changing rooms, besides ensuring protected drinking water supply. The officials were also told to ensure facilities at the mini jataras to be held in Kondai, Ailapur and Bayyakkapet villages.

The minister directed the officials to call for a meeting with the traders of sheep and poultry birds to discuss the disposal of wastes. After visiting Jampannavagu (stream), Rathod told the officials to ensure amenities in Pagididda Bhavan and Govindarajula Bhavan, devotee restrooms. The four-day mini jatara will commence on February 1, 2023.

Mulugu zilla parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish emphasised the need for coordination between the officials of various departments. The district collector S Krishna Aditya, ITDA project officer Ankit, ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan district libraries chairman Porika Govind Naik, DRO Ramadevi, Sarpanch Babu Rao, MPP G Vanisri, temple executive officer Rajender and Medaram priest Siddaboina Jagga Rao were among others present.