Mulugu: Podu farmers stage protest

Mulugu: Podu farmers staged a protest at Chinna Boinpally village under Eturnagaram mandal after they locked horns with the forest officials over tilling of disputed land (Survey no 98) on Saturday.

Seven women farmers who climbed the water tank threatened to jump off if the forest officials continued to harass them. Podu farmer Madakam Saraiah said that they have been in possession of said land for several decades. Though the land didn't belong to them, the forest officials have been preventing them from tilling.

The farmers said that the Dharani website records show that more than 800 acres of the land under Survey no 98 belonged to the Revenue department.

The farmers urged the revenue and forest officials to conduct a joint survey to resolve the issue. The police and the forest officials pacified the protesting podu farmers by assuring them to take the issue to the notice of the State government.